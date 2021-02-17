Crescent Point Picking Up Kaybob Duvernay Assets From Shell In $900-Million Deal

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has entered into an agreement with Shell Canada Energy, an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, to acquire Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta for $900 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more