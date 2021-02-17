Alberta Business Group Calls For Carbon Tax, HST

As the Alberta government struggles with declining resource revenues and high costs, a non-partisan business group is calling for the re-introduction of an Alberta consumer carbon tax and the introduction of a harmonized sales tax.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more