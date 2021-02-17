2021 Guidance Update: Improved Outlook For Natgas Producers Due To Structural Issues

While Canadian natural gas producers saw price spikes last week due to frigid weather, some analysts say structural issues should continue to support gas prices during 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more