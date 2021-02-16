Osum Says There’s Potential For ‘Superior Bid’

Osum Oil Sands Corp. says that its special committee of independent directors is currently in discussions that could lead to a superior offer to the current takeover bid of $2.40 per share by Waterous Energy Fund (WEF).

