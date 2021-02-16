More M&A As Spartan Delta Makes 3 Acquisitions

Spartan Delta Corp. this afternoon announced three strategic acquisitions, “executing on its stated acquisitive growth strategy within Western Canada.”

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more