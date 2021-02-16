In The Matter Of The Compromise Or Arrangement Of Calgary Oil & Gas Group

Court File Number 2101-00814

IN THE COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH OF ALBERTA

JUDICIAL CENTRE OF CALGARY

IN THE MATTER OF THE COMPANIES’ CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT ACT, RSC 1985,

c C-36, as amended

AND IN THE MATTER OF CALGARY OIL & GAS SYNDICATE GROUP LTD., CALGARY OIL AND GAS INTERCONTINENTAL GROUP LTD., T5 SC OIL AND GAS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CALGARY OIL AND SYNDICATE PARTNERS LTD. and PETROWORLD ENERGY LTD. (collectively referred to as the “COMPANIES”)



On February 11, 2021, the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta granted an order (the “CCAA Initial Order”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in respect of the Companies providing various relief including, but not limited to, an initial stay of proceedings through to February 21, 2021. BDO Canada Limited was appointed as monitor (the “Monitor”). The CCAA Initial Order can be accessed by referring to the Monitor’s website at https://www.bdo.ca/en-ca/extranets/calgaryoilandgas/ (the “Website”). Interested parties are encouraged to check the Website regularly for updates as to the status of the proceedings. For further information, please contact Jerri Beauchamp, of BDO Canada Limited, at 825-509-0394 or by email at jlbeauchamp@bdo.ca.

