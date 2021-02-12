Mullen Group Posts ‘Acceptable’ 2020 Financial Results, Eyes U.S. Market

Calling its 2020 financial results “acceptable under the circumstances,” Mullen Group Ltd.’s chief executive says his number one objective is to position the trucking and logistics company for long-term success.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more