Kitaskino Nuwenëné Wildland Provincial Park Expansion Proposed

The Alberta government is proposing to expand the Kitaskino Nuwenëné Wildland in northeastern Alberta with the addition of 143,800 hectares (355,000 acres) of land, creating the largest contiguous protected boreal forest area in the world.

