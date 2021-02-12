Gulf Coast Refinery Demand For Heavy Oil Drives Volume Recovery On Enbridge Mainline

Throughput on Enbridge Inc.’s Canadian Mainline averaged 2.65 million bbls/d in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 2.73 million bbls/d in the 2019 quarter as volumes began to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

