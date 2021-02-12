Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Cost Increases To $9.3 Billion

The final cost of Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement project has risen by 13 per cent to $9.3 billion (in source currency) from $8.2 billion but it remains on target for a fourth quarter 2021 in-service date, the company said today.

