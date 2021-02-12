AECO Price Spike Weather-Related But Other Factors In Play: King

The AECO spot has been above $3/GJ for most of the month of February and has surged this week to settle at $5.60/GJ Feb. 10 as a sustained period of bitterly cold weather has seen demand spike.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more