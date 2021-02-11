Royal Helium Test Production At Climax 1 &2

Royal Helium Ltd. says that Climax-2 has been successfully drilled to a total depth of 2,611 metres and that it has selected the target completion intervals for both the Climax-1 and Climax-2 helium exploration wells.

