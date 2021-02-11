Birchcliff Increases Total Proved Plus Probable Reserves

Total proved and probable reserves grew by one per cent in 2020 to a total of 1.04 billion boe as of Dec. 31, 2020 from 1.03 billion boe as of Dec. 31, 2019, says Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

