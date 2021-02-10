Macro Signs General Construction Contract With Trans Mountain

Macro Enterprises Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Macro Projects Inc. (MPI), has entered into a general construction contract for interim work with Trans Mountain Pipeline L.P. relating to certain segments of Spread 5B of the Trans Mountain expansion project.

