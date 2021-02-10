Energy Transition Discourse Often Does Not Account For Real Impact Of Oil And Gas Jobs: Eyre

Saskatchewan Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre says she has seen first-hand the benefits that the oil and gas industry brings to communities in her province.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more