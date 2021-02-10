Cost Of Keyera KAPS Pipeline Forecast To Rise To $1.6 Billion

Increased competitive pressures from other pipeline construction projects in Western Canada have increased the forecast gross cost of the Keyera Access Pipeline System (KAPS) pipeline to $1.6 billion from $1.3 billion, Keyera Corp. said today.

