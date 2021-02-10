Brookfield Infrastructure Makes Offer To Acquire Inter Pipeline In Transaction Valued At C$13.5 Billion

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. intends to pursue a privatization transaction to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. not already owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, at a price per IPL share of C$16.50.

