ARC/7Gen Outline Capital Plan Of Roughly $1 Billion For 2021

ARC Resources Ltd. and Seven Generations Energy Ltd. outlined a pro forma 2021 capital spending estimate of $1 billion to $1.1 billion, which will primarily be focused on sustaining production at the companies’ core operating properties.

