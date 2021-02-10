Alberta Government Completes Moose Lake Access Management Plan

Completion of the long-awaited Moose Lake Access Management Plan for a 10-kilometre zone in the Athabasca oilsands will provide greater clarity to regulatory decision makers in relation to natural resource development and land management, Environment Minister Jason Nixon said Tuesday.
