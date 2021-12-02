Trans Mountain Update: No New Areas Of Concern Following More Heavy Rain In B.C.; Restart ‘A Few Days Away’

With continued storms bringing heavy rain causing water accumulation, Trans Mountain Corporation crews are continually monitoring and assessing the pipeline and, so far, there are no new areas of concern caused by the weather conditions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more