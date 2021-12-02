GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Selected As Small Modular Reactor Technology Development Partner

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) will work together with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy to deploy a small modular reactor (SMR) at the Darlington new nuclear site, the only site in Canada currently licensed for a new nuclear build.

