CWC Energy Issues Restricted Share Units

CWC Energy Services Corp.’s board of directors have approved the granting of 7.22 million restricted share units of the company to certain directors, officers and employees of the company.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more