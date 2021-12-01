Navigating The Best Course Of Action: Webinar Considers The Potential Of CCS Technologies

There was a time when carbon dioxide was worth more than US$100 per tonne, says John Isley, director of process technology at Fluor Canada Ltd. In fact, his company used to design and build carbon capture plants to produce CO2 for products such as soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more