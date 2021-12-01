Graham To Acquire The North American Assets Of AECOM’s Energy Operations And Maintenance Division

Graham Group of Companies has announced an agreement with global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to acquire the North American assets of AECOM’s Energy Operations and Maintenance Division (EOM).

