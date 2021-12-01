CER Issues Decision On Refund Of 2021 Westridge Dock Bid Premiums

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has decided to vary the NEB’s July 20, 2006 decision to allow Trans Mountain to use premiums collected in 2021 to continue the Premium Surcredits in its applicable petroleum tariff for a period in December 2021 after the 2020 balance has been fully refunded to shippers, as requested in the application.
