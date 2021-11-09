Prairie Lithium Notes Early Results From Lithium Brine Well Drilled In Sask.

Prairie Lithium Corporation has completed its drilling and completions program for its Discovery #1 lithium well in southeast Saskatchewan.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more