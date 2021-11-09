Federal Government Investing In C-FER For Hydrogen Testing

The federal government announced $1.35 million to enable C-FER Technologies to upgrade one of its Edmonton facilities for testing hydrogen fuel infrastructure, equipment, and technologies.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more