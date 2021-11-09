Deep Basin Delivers Asset Level Free Funds Flow Growth For Spartan Delta

The Deep Basin assets continue to deliver asset level free funds flow growth for Spartan Delta Corp. due to low capital efficiencies, owned and operated infrastructure yielding low operating costs, and strengthening commodity prices.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more