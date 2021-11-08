Obsidian’s Second Half Program ‘Advanced Substantially’

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s second half development program “advanced substantially” with the drilling of 11 wells (10.2 net) and three gross/net wells brought on production in the quarter.

