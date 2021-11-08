MKS Investments Ltd. — Property Divestiture

MKS Investments Ltd. (“MKS” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its oil and natural gas interests located in Alberta (the “Properties”).

The Properties consist of 100% working interests in five-year Crown mineral rights leases with prospective drilling locations for oil and natural gas primarily in the Cardium, Duvernay, Mannville, Montney, Slave Point and Viking formations.

The Properties comprise 62.25 sections of land located in the Golden, Golden Spike, Halkirk, Long Coulee, Mikwan, Pine Creek, Presley and Shadow areas of Alberta.

There is no production from the Properties. MKS believes there is potential to drill vertical and horizontal wells on its lands.

The Properties were acquired by MKS at different times and the remaining term varies for each lease. Further details on the leases are available in the virtual data room for parties that execute a confidentiality agreement.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. More specific information is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement.

Cash offers relating to this divestiture will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Grazina Palmer or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.