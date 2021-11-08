Hydrogen Economy Could Rival Oilsands, Align Province With Energy Transition

The province has likened its new hydrogen roadmap to Alberta’s drive to develop the oilsands a half century ago, envisaging a similar hydrocarbon fuelled bonanza for the economy for decades to come.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more