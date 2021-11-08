Enerflex Continues Working On Decarbonization Projects

During this year’s third quarter, Enerflex Ltd. continued working towards energy decarbonization by adding electric compression to its U.S. rental fleet, receiving orders for non-fossil fuel based engineered systems, and completing its first flare-to-power project in Latin America.

