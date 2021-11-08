A New Method For Extracting Petrophysical Properties Along Lateral Wells — CSUR Technical Webinar, Nov. 23

In a Land with Few New Cores – Can we Determine Key Rock Properties from the Horizontal? A New Method for Extracting Petrophysical Properties along Lateral Wells. If nothing else, these past years in the Canadian oil and gas industry, have really taught us to think outside the box and hone in on collected datasets to glean as much information as possible and generate new data. The foundation of our interpretations and modelling are based on vertical wells in which core is taken and analyzed. But what happens when good core analysis is not readily available in the area of interest and/or budget constraints don't allow for core to be taken? Or while drilling and completing a planned lateral, problems are encountered such as loss of circulation or stages not performing as anticipated – is there a way to diagnose and geologically engineer completions jobs by utilizing rock property data ‘collected' along the length of the horizontal leg?

Core Laboratories has been doing just that – this presentation highlights a new method (D-Code) of extracting key rock property data necessary for assisting in the evaluation and planning of effectively fracking key reservoirs. By leveraging drilling/pason data that is routinely gathered on every well drilled, important geomechanical data, such as Young's Modulus and Poisson's Ratio can be delineated at a much finer scale than sonic logs and other traditional methods. Along with mineralogical data gathered on cuttings samples, this mechanical data can be calibrated using Core Laboratories extensive global database of core triaxial data. Linking the geomechanical and mineralogical data can help explain various lithological changes along the horizontal and their associated mechanical strength and the ability to effectively stimulate a frac.

By deriving algorithms based on force calculations, instead of an MSE (mechanical specific energy) type calculation, we can go far beyond the mechanical properties of the rock, but also define key associated pressure data. This includes, pore pressure, closure and fracture gradients, which leads to optimizing mud weight windows and minimum mud weights in order to maintain wellbore stability and assist in maximizing drilling speed.

The sky is definitely not the limit where this technology is concerned, we are just scratching the surface. Core calibrated datasets will always be cadillac, but when that is not available, D-Code provides an alternative to guessing what's happening a mile out from a vertical.

PRESENTER: Carolyn Currie P.Geo., Core Laboratories Canada.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

