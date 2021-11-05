Shell Restores Production At Mars And Ursa In The Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has safely and successfully re-started production at its Mars and Ursa platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and began exporting oil and gas through the West Delta-143 (WD-143) "A" facility.

