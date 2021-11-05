Pembina’s Q3 Earnings Up 82% As Industry Tailwinds Continue To Prevail

Pembina Pipeline Corporation reported earnings of $588 million for the third quarter, 82 per cent higher than the same period in the prior year as the company benefitted from continued robust pricing across all commodities in its value chain including crude, condensate, natural gas and NGLs.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more