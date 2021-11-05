Enbridge Says New Capital Projects To Generate ‘Significant’ Financial Growth In 2022

Enbridge Inc. says it remains on track to deliver more than $10 billion of capital into service in 2021 — with approximately $8 billion of capital projects placed into service since July 1 — which is expected to generate significant EBITDA and free cash flow growth in 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more