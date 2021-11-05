Crew Output Climbs In Q3

Crew Energy Inc. reported 23,659 boe/d (142.0 mmcfe) of average production in Q3/21, a 17 per cent increase over Q3/20 and 13 per cent above the midpoint of production guidance range of 20,000 to 22,000 boe/d.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more