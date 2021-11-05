Alberta Ambitious Hydrogen Roadmap To Include Focus On Exports

Alberta will lay out a detailed plan to promote clean hydrogen production with the ultimate goal of exporting the increasingly sought-after commodity, according to Dale Nally, Alberta associate minister of Natural Gas and Electricity.

