STEP Energy’s Revenue Surges In Q3

STEP Energy Services Ltd. generated revenue of $133.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2020 - $62.4 million, Q2 2021 - $107 million), which is STEP’s strongest quarter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

