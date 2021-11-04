Southwestern Energy To Acquire GEP Haynesville

Southwestern Energy Company has entered into a definitive agreement with the third largest private Haynesville producer GEP Haynesville, LLC under which it will acquire GEP for approximately $1.85 billion.

