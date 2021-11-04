Sinopec Signs Long-Term Contract With Venture Global LNG

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has signed a 20-year LNG contract with U.S. LNG producer and exporter Venture Global LNG to purchase four million tons of LNG a year.

