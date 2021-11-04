Sask. Oil Infrastructure Program Expanded To Support Carbon Capture

The Saskatchewan government announced that pipelines transporting carbon dioxide (CO2), whether for carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) or enhanced oil recovery (EOR), are now eligible for the provincial Oil Infrastructure Investment Program (OIIP).

