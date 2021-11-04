Project To Evaluate Converting Natural Gas Pipelines To Blended Or Pure Hydrogen Transportation

C-FER Technologies is teaming up with TWI Ltd. of Cambridge, U.K. and the Sumitomo Corporation of Tokyo, Japan to launch a Joint Industry Project (JIP) with pipeline operators and line pipe manufacturers to evaluate the suitability of natural gas pipeline networks for transporting hydrogen.

