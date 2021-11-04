Paramount Updates Guidance For 2022 And Beyond

Paramount Resources Ltd. says its 2022 capital budget is expected to range between $500 million and $540 million, excluding land acquisitions and abandonment and reclamation activities, an increase of $165 million at midpoint from preliminary guidance.

