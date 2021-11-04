New course: Emissions Management: Applicable Codes, Standards and Practices

Stay up-to-date on applicable codes and standards governing emissions testing and management in Canada with a new technical course delivered by a leading expert in regulatory technical standards.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more