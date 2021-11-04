Helium Focus: NAH Develops Rare Commodity On Large Saskatchewan Land Base, Builds Plant

Helium is a rare commodity, necessary for important industries and technologies in North America, says Marlon McDougall, president and chief operating officer, North American Helium Inc. As such, this resource is a growing opportunity for Canada’s energy sector that will not replace oil and gas, but certainly is complementary.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more