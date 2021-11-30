Search

Watch Think Summit Canada On Demand!

Catch everything you missed at Think Summit Canada until December 17.

Good news! It's not too late to watch this 60-minute coast-to-coast cinematic journey to discover "Made in Canada" innovation. Experience 16 inspirational stories that demonstrate how Canadians like you are changing the world for the better, including:

  • Outthinking the pandemic with technology
  • Accelerating 5G across Canada with TELUS
  • Connecting communities across the north with Eagle Flight Network and OneWeb
  • Bringing STEM skills to indigenous youth through P-Tech

Don't wait! Available on demand until December 17, 2021.

