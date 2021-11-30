Starting Out Small: CWC Expanding Into Helium, Other Alternative Drilling Opportunities

CWC Energy Services Corp. wants to be an environmental, social and governance (ESG) leader, while utilizing its crews and equipment for alternative-type prospects such as helium, says Duncan Au, president and chief executive officer — and the company is doing just that.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more