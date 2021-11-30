Obsidian Energy Updates Syndicated Credit Facility

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s semi-annual borrowing base redetermination has been completed, resulting in a $35 million increase to its revolving syndicated credit facility from $225 million to $260 million.

