InPlay And Prairie Storm Receive Court And Shareholder Approval For Deal

InPlay Oil Corp. and Prairie Storm Resources Corp. were granted a final order by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approving the previously announced plan of arrangement involving, among others, Prairie Storm, InPlay and the holders of common shares of Prairie Storm.

